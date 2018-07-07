World Cup 2018: How the England players rated v Sweden
-
- From the section World Cup
Harry Maguire and Dele Alli both scored and Jordan Pickford stood firm in goal as England beat Sweden 2-0 to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup for the first time since 1990.
They will now take on either Croatia or Russia in the last four on Wednesday at 19:00 BST for a place in the final.
But who impressed the most against Sweden? Who can England rely upon again? And who had an afternoon to forget?
This is chief football writer Phil McNulty's verdict from Russia, along with the ratings you provided on our player rater.
Jordan Pickford (goalkeeper) 9
Near faultless. Three brilliant saves, assured and great work with the ball at his feet.
Your rating: 8.41
Kieran Trippier (right wing-back) 8
What a World Cup the Spurs defender is having. Excellent in attack and defence.
Your rating: 7.89
Kyle Walker (centre-back) 7
Lighting pace a massive asset for England and growing into his new role.
Your rating: 6.75
John Stones (centre-back) 7
Calm and collected and having a very good World Cup.
Your rating: 6.93
Harry Maguire (centre-back) 8
Outstanding once more - a vital goal and a rock at the back.
Your rating: 8.33
Ashley Young (left wing-back) 6
Good corner delivery for Maguire's goal and got into dangerous positions.
Your rating: 6.52
Jordan Henderson (defensive midfield) 8
Ran a marathon and growing in stature as England's midfield pivot.
Your rating: 7.17
Dele Alli (attacking midfield) 6
Showed what he can do with the perfectly timed run for England's second goal.
Your rating: 6.35
Jesse Lingard (attacking midfield) 7
Clever cross for Alli's goal and some dangerous runs.
Your rating: 6.94
Raheem Sterling (attacking midfield) 6
Lacking confidence in front of goal but his effort and all-round game was decent. How he needs a goal though.
Your rating: 5.23
Harry Kane (forward) 6
One of his quieter days but always available and worked so hard.
Your rating: 6.69
Substitutes
Fabian Delph (for Dele Alli, 77 mins): Simply helped close out the win. 5.
Eric Dier (for Jordan Henderson, 83 mins): No rating.
Marcus Rashford (for Raheem Sterling, 91 mins): No rating.
Player of the match
PickfordJordan Pickford
Sweden
Avg
- Squad number3Player nameLindelöfAverage rating
4.75
- Squad number4Player nameGranqvistAverage rating
4.72
- Squad number1Player nameOlsenAverage rating
4.67
- Squad number16Player nameKrafthAverage rating
4.38
- Squad number17Player nameClaessonAverage rating
4.38
- Squad number7Player nameLarssonAverage rating
4.36
- Squad number6Player nameAugustinssonAverage rating
4.32
- Squad number9Player nameBergAverage rating
4.32
- Squad number8Player nameEkdalAverage rating
4.22
- Squad number10Player nameForsbergAverage rating
4.22
- Squad number5Player nameOlssonAverage rating
4.17
- Squad number20Player nameToivonenAverage rating
4.10
- Squad number18Player nameJanssonAverage rating
4.01
- Squad number11Player nameGuidettiAverage rating
3.85
England
Avg
- Squad number1Player namePickfordAverage rating
8.41
- Squad number6Player nameMaguireAverage rating
8.33
- Squad number12Player nameTrippierAverage rating
7.89
- Squad number8Player nameHendersonAverage rating
7.17
- Squad number7Player nameLingardAverage rating
6.94
- Squad number5Player nameStonesAverage rating
6.93
- Squad number2Player nameWalkerAverage rating
6.75
- Squad number9Player nameKaneAverage rating
6.69
- Squad number18Player nameYoungAverage rating
6.52
- Squad number20Player nameAlliAverage rating
6.35
- Squad number19Player nameRashfordAverage rating
6.18
- Squad number17Player nameDelphAverage rating
6.06
- Squad number4Player nameDierAverage rating
6.05
- Squad number10Player nameSterlingAverage rating
5.23