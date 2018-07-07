World Cup 2018: How the England players rated v Sweden

From the section

Gareth Southgate named an unchanged starting XI for the quarter-final against Sweden

Harry Maguire and Dele Alli both scored and Jordan Pickford stood firm in goal as England beat Sweden 2-0 to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup for the first time since 1990.

They will now take on either Croatia or Russia in the last four on Wednesday at 19:00 BST for a place in the final.

But who impressed the most against Sweden? Who can England rely upon again? And who had an afternoon to forget?

This is chief football writer Phil McNulty's verdict from Russia, along with the ratings you provided on our player rater.

Jordan Pickford (goalkeeper) 9

Near faultless. Three brilliant saves, assured and great work with the ball at his feet.

Your rating: 8.41

Kieran Trippier (right wing-back) 8

What a World Cup the Spurs defender is having. Excellent in attack and defence.

Your rating: 7.89

Kyle Walker (centre-back) 7

Lighting pace a massive asset for England and growing into his new role.

Your rating: 6.75

John Stones (centre-back) 7

Calm and collected and having a very good World Cup.

Your rating: 6.93

Harry Maguire (centre-back) 8

Outstanding once more - a vital goal and a rock at the back.

Your rating: 8.33

Ashley Young (left wing-back) 6

Good corner delivery for Maguire's goal and got into dangerous positions.

Your rating: 6.52

Jordan Henderson (defensive midfield) 8

Ran a marathon and growing in stature as England's midfield pivot.

Your rating: 7.17

Dele Alli (attacking midfield) 6

Showed what he can do with the perfectly timed run for England's second goal.

Your rating: 6.35

Jesse Lingard (attacking midfield) 7

Clever cross for Alli's goal and some dangerous runs.

Your rating: 6.94

Raheem Sterling (attacking midfield) 6

Lacking confidence in front of goal but his effort and all-round game was decent. How he needs a goal though.

Your rating: 5.23

Harry Kane (forward) 6

One of his quieter days but always available and worked so hard.

Your rating: 6.69

Substitutes

Fabian Delph (for Dele Alli, 77 mins): Simply helped close out the win. 5.

Eric Dier (for Jordan Henderson, 83 mins): No rating.

Marcus Rashford (for Raheem Sterling, 91 mins): No rating.

