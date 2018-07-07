World Cup 2018: Belgium v France live on BBC One

Media playback is not supported on this device World Cup 2018: Brazil 1-2 Belgium highlights

Belgium's World Cup semi-final against France on Tuesday will be shown live on BBC One and across the BBC.

The game at St Petersburg's Krestovsky Stadium kicks off at 19:00 BST and is also live on BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 live and BBC Sport online - as well as in virtual reality.

England's semi-final against Croatia on Wednesday will also be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 live.

That game kicks off at 19:00 BST at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

It will be available to view on ITV.