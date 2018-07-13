World Cup 2018: France v Croatia

France's Kylian Mbappe could become only the second teenager to score in a World Cup final, following in the footsteps of Pele in 1958

BBC coverage

How to follow: Watch live on BBC One from 15:00 BST; listen on BBC Radio 5 live; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

TEAM NEWS

France midfielder Blaise Matuidi is set to start despite being forced off against Belgium following a heavy collision with Eden Hazard.

Although he appeared dazed after the incident, Matuidi is not believed to have suffered concussion.

Croatia have played extra time in their last three games, so boss Zlatko Dalic will need to assess the fitness of his squad.

Marcelo Brozovic is likely to keep his place after impressing against England.

Fellow midfielder Ivan Rakitic played 120 minutes against the Three Lions despite suffering from a fever the previous night.

"I was lying in bed finding the strength to play and it was worth it," Rakitic said after the semi-final win.

"I would play a final without a leg if necessary,' he added.

VIEW FROM BOTH CAMPS

France head coach Didier Deschamps: "There is a spirit in the squad that can move mountains. They are young and they will be even stronger in two and four years' time."

"We have created an opportunity to become world champions but we are still not there. But we want to fulfil our destiny."

Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic: "At this World Cup, the star-studded teams relying on the big names are already on the beach. It's the compact, united teams fighting for something that are still around.

"It's been the strangest World Cup. Football has advanced so much so any team can have well-organised defence, so there are no huge winning margins and the team is everything.

"This was our problem for 10 years, we had great individuals but no unity and that's why I had to build that unity of purpose in the team."

None of Olivier Giroud's 13 shots have been on target. Since 1966, no player has had more attempts at a World Cup without directing at least one on target

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

France are unbeaten in their five previous games with Croatia, winning three times. They have met twice before at major tournaments.

The French came from a goal down to beat Croatia 2-1 in the semi-finals of the 1998 World Cup thanks to an unlikely brace from Lilian Thuram. Those proved to be Thuram's only goals in his 142 caps.

The teams also drew 2-2 in the group stage at Euro 2004.

The only meeting since then was a goalless draw in a friendly at the Stade de France in March 2011.

France

The French are the sixth nation to reach three or more World Cup finals, following in the footsteps of Germany (eight), Brazil and Italy (both six), Argentina (five) and the Netherlands (three).

This will be France's sixth final at a major tournament (including three at the European Championship). They have won three of the previous five.

Three of France's four goals in World Cup finals have come from set-pieces (two from corners, one from a penalty).

Three of France's five goalscorers at this World Cup have been defenders (Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane and Samuel Umtiti).

The last time three French defenders scored at a World Cup was in 1998, when they lifted the trophy.

Excluding shootouts, France have lost just one of their last 14 knockout games at the World Cup (W11, D2). That defeat was their 1-0 loss to Germany in the quarter-finals in 2014.

Didier Deschamps is looking to become the third man to win the World Cup as a player and as head coach, after Mario Zagallo and Franz Beckenbauer. He's won 73% of his games at the World Cup (eight out of 11).

France have trailed for just nine minutes and 12 seconds at this World Cup, while Croatia have been behind in all three of their knockout matches.

None of Olivier Giroud's 13 shots at this World Cup have been on target. Since 1966, no player has had more attempts at a World Cup without directing at least one on target.

Kylian Mbappe could become only the second teenager to score in a World Cup final, after Pele. His tally of three goals already makes him the highest scoring teen since Pele netted six in 1958.

Antoine Griezmann has scored or assisted 11 goals in nine knockout games at major tournaments (World Cup and European Championship). That is more than any other French player in the last 50 years, ahead of Zinedine Zidane, with eight, and Michel Platini, with six).

Croatia