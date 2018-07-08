World Cup 2018: Pick your England XI for Croatia semi-final

Should the same XI that started the game against Sweden line up to face Croatia?

Croatia v England (19:00 BST, Wednesday, 11 July)

England haven't been this far at a World Cup for 28 years.

It is uncharted territory for Gareth Southgate and his squad, 17 of whom were not even born when Bobby Robson's side took on West Germany in Turin on 4 July, 1990.

Following the relatively stress-free 2-0 quarter-final win over Sweden and with no fresh injury worries or suspensions, the smart money would be on Southgate selecting the same XI for Wednesday's last-four tie with Croatia.

But you may feel differently.

Is it time to unleash Marcus Rashford? Do you feel we need some extra steel in midfield to combat the likes of Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic?

Pick your starting line-up for the semi-final below using our team selector, and remember to share your selection on social media with your friends.

Is it coming home?

Finally, have your say on how far you think England will now go in the World Cup?