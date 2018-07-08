Scottish Gossip: Hibs, McGinn, Celtic, Tierney, Everton, Rangers, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Everton have pulled out of the race to sign Celtic defender Kieran Tierney - after baulking at the £25m asking price. Marco Silva was keen on the left back but Everton are expected to turn their attentions to Tottenham's Danny Rose. (Scottish Sun)

Hibernian will not allow midfielder John McGinn move to Celtic unless their Scottish Premiership rivals offer £3m. McGinn has 12 months left on his current contract at Easter Road. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has warned his players that the wrong attitude will spell trouble in their upcoming Europa League qualification campaign. (Sunday Mail)

Muharem Bajarmi has warned Rangers that further European heartache could be in store. Macedonian underdogs FK Shkupi arrive in Glasgow for the Europa League first qualifying round showdown this week. And midfielder Bajrami says they will take heart from Progres Niederkorn's defeat of Gers in Luxembourg last season. (Scottish Sun)

Steven Gerrard has been told he will have first refusal on any Liverpool loan signings as he prepares for his first season in charge at Rangers. Gerrard has already added midfielder Ovie Ejaria on a one-year loan deal and signed full back Jon Flanagan on a free transfer. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is mulling over whether to start Moussa Dembele and Odsonne Edouard in their Champions League qualifier against Alashkert in Armenia on Tuesday. On potentially moving away from his favoured 4-2-3-1 formation, Rodgers says: "We've played it [two up front] before. It's a system I'm doing more preparation with." (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Steven Naismith says he turned down the chance to remain in the English Championship to rejoin Hearts, after a successful loan spell at Tynecastle. "I actually sat and thought about my next move and this was the one that suited me best." (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths is a fitness doubt for their Champions League qualifier against Alashkert after suffering a setback in his return from injury. (Sunday Mail, print edition)

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald has promised to build a team "full of young lads with hunger, desire and energy" as they look to win the Championship following relegation from the top flight last season. (Sunday Mail, print edition)