Barrow: Jacob Blyth injury forced friendly to be abandoned

Jacob Blyth has not played a league game since April 2017

Barrow striker Jacob Blyth hopes to be back in action "in a few weeks" after an accident which forced their first pre-season friendly to be abandoned.

The National League club had only been playing for half an hour against a Furness Select side when Blyth collided with an advertising board and wall.

Blyth, 25, suffered a dislocated shoulder and the game was called off.

"His shoulder has been put back in place and (he) is recovering well," said a club statement.

"He has also had scans on his head in line with head injury protocols and they have come up all clear which is fantastic news.

"More good news is that whilst it was initially feared that he had also suffered a broken arm, no fractures were reported on his arm x-rays. Further scans on his wrist look okay, but he will be having another scan next week."

Blyth signed for Barrow last month following an injury-hit spell with Motherwell.

The former Leicester City forward played only nine games for the Scottish Premiership side because of Achilles, thigh, ankle and foot injuries and left Fir Park in February.

Following his latest injury, he posted on Twitter: "Due to the incident with the steel barrier and concrete floor yesterday next to the pitch, CT scans are clear but dislocated my shoulder.

"Couldn't make it up. Heavily due some luck soon, but I'll be back in a few weeks! Thanks for all the support you've been brilliant."

Barrow, meanwhile, have signed defender Connor Brown, who played 23 games for Guiseley last season, plus four during a loan spell with York City.