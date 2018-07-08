Alan Gilzean: Former Tottenham & Dundee striker dies aged 79

Alan Gilzean made almost 400 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur in all competitions

Former Dundee and Tottenham striker Alan Gilzean has died at the age of 79 after a short illness.

The 22-time capped Scotland international had been diagnosed with a brain tumour just a few weeks ago.

Gilzean, known as the 'King of White Hart Lane', moved to Spurs in 1964, scoring 133 goals in a 10-year spell.

He spent seven years at Dundee, winning the 1961-62 league title and helping the club reach the European Cup semi-finals the following season.

During his time at Tottenham, Gilzean won the FA Cup, two League Cups, and was part of the side that won an all-English Uefa Cup final against Wolves in 1973.

A statement from Spurs read: "Everyone at the club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our legendary former striker Alan Gilzean.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this extremely difficult time."

His first professional club said: "Everyone at Dundee Football Club is devastated to learn that club legend Alan Gilzean passed away this morning after recently being diagnosed with a brain tumour. The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Alan's family and friends at this difficult time."