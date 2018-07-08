Aberdeen: Lewis Ferguson 'great bit of business' - Stevie May

Lewis Ferguson (left) has impressed during Aberdeen's pre-season friendlies

Aberdeen striker Stevie May believes manager Derek McInnes has struck gold with the signing of Lewis Ferguson.

The Dons captured the 18-year-old from fellow Premiership side Hamilton Academical, with the clubs still to agree a fee for the midfielder.

"He looks like a real good player. He's got a good physique and size to him for his age," said May.

"He looks an exciting prospect and he looks like a great bit of business from Aberdeen."

Ferguson has started two of Aberdeen's three pre-season friendlies so far, scoring the only goal of the game on Wednesday against Falkirk.

He was also involved in both goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw with St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park, with May and Scott Wright both getting on the scoresheet in Saints stalwart Chris Millar's testimonial.

McInnes revealed the 90 minutes has come at a cost to the visitors; with new signing Stephen Gleeson and forward Sam Cosgrove both suffering knocks, while Chris Forrester also missed the game with a groin injury.

And due to the injuries Aberdeen have decided to cancel the game with Inverness Caledonian Thistle that had been scheduled for Wednesday 10 July.

Scott Wright celebrates his goal with Lewis Ferguson as Aberdeen drew 2-2 with St Johnstone

However, Wright is hopeful his goal against Saints has gone some way to helping him become more of a feature in the first team this season, after making just seven starts in 17 appearances last term.

And the 20-year-old is keen to be involved in the Europa League double-header with English Premier League side Burnley later this month.

"I thought I started the season quite well last year," Wright told Aberdeen's Red TV. "I got a couple of starts and some games.

"But all I can do is keep my head down in training, work hard, and when it comes to pre-season games like this show the manager what I can do and say 'I'm here to be picked'.

"It's an exciting pre-season, there's a lot of big games. We're delighted we've got Burnley. We're going to show them what we can do and hopefully we can get a result."