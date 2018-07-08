Gemma Davison: Reading FC Women sign former Chelsea winger

Gemma Davison in action for Chelsea against Reading last season

Winger Gemma Davison has joined Reading Women for next season's Women's Super League after leaving Chelsea.

Davison, 31, was part of Chelsea's league and FA Cup double-winning squad last season and has also lifted the WSL 1 title with previous club Liverpool.

"I think Reading were by far the toughest team I came up against last season," she said.

Reading manager Kelly Chambers added: "Gemma is a fantastic player, who will be a great addition to our squad."

