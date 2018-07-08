Caf bans Kenyan referee Aden Marwa from all football for life

From the section

The Confederation of African football announced its list of sanctions following a meeting of its disciplinary board

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) has banned Kenyan referee, Aden Marwa, from all football activities for life.

The ruling comes after the referee was filmed by undercover journalist, Anas Aremayaw Anas, accepting money ahead of the Russia World Cup.

Marwa, who had been chosen to officiate in Russia, was dropped from the World Cup list following Anas' investigation.

Marwa has denied any wrongdoing in response to the corruption allegations.

Ten other referees have been handed bans of between two and ten years.

According to a brief statement, Caf said a total of 22 referees have been punished by African football's ruling body with Togolese Yanissou Bebou and Gambian Jallow Ebrima banned for 10 years each.

Ivory Coast referee Denis Dembele, a regular on the African national team and club fixtures circuit, received a six-year ban.

A further seven match officials received suspensions ranging from between two and five years,

Another 11 referees - 10 Ghanaians and one Liberian - have been provisionally banned pending appearances before a Caf disciplinary board on 5 August.

Last month, former Ghana FA president Kwesi Nyantakyi resigned as Caf's first vice-president over corruption allegations.

Mr Nyantakyi branded the video footage of him apparently taking cash gifts "lies".