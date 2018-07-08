World Cup 2018: Quiz - did it happen before or after England's 1990 semi-final?
-
World Cup
England will appear in their first World Cup semi-final in 28 years when they face Croatia on Wednesday.
To mark this, we are testing your knowledge of historic and cultural events around the last time the Three Lions made the last four, when they lost to West Germany on penalties in Turin on 4 July 1990.
Take our quiz...
