Monday's papers

Monday's Mirror
After England's win over Sweden on Saturday, thoughts now turn to the World Cup semi-final against Croatia and the Daily Mirror knows it will be a huge match
Monday's Mail
The 'bigger than 1966' headline is also in the Daily Mail
Monday's Star
It is a similar theme in Monday's Star
Monday's Express
The Express also strikes a similar note
Monday's Independent
The Independent focuses on Croatia's thoughts ahead of the game
Monday's Metro
While the Metro has 1966 hero Sir Geoff Hurst standing up for Raheem Sterling
Monday's Guardian
The Guardian features England heroes Harry Maguire and Jordan Pickford recovering from Saturday's game
Monday's Times
The Times back page has England striker Harry Kane during a recovery session in the sauna

