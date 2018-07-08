Monday's papers 8 Jul From the section Football Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/44761043 Read more about sharing. After England's win over Sweden on Saturday, thoughts now turn to the World Cup semi-final against Croatia and the Daily Mirror knows it will be a huge match The 'bigger than 1966' headline is also in the Daily Mail It is a similar theme in Monday's Star The Express also strikes a similar note The Independent focuses on Croatia's thoughts ahead of the game While the Metro has 1966 hero Sir Geoff Hurst standing up for Raheem Sterling The Guardian features England heroes Harry Maguire and Jordan Pickford recovering from Saturday's game The Times back page has England striker Harry Kane during a recovery session in the sauna