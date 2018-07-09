Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Scott Brown, Rangers, St Johnstone, Tony Watt, Hibernian, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Scott Brown is facing a major Champions League fitness fight ahead of Celtic's crucial qualifier in Armenia tomorrow night. (Daily Record)

Scott Brown is expected to be fit to lead Celtic in their opening Champions League qualifier against Alashkert in Yerevan tomorrow despite having been taken off with a knee problem at half-time in their friendly win over Shamrock Rovers in Dublin on Saturday. (The Times, subscription required)

Scott Brown was taken off at half-time during Celtic's 7-0 friendly win over Shamrock Rovers on Saturday

Former Celtic striker Tony Watt is on the verge of signing for St Johnstone. The Scotland cap has been without a club since leaving Belgians OH Leuven in February.(Scottish Sun)

Rangers are set to clinch a loan deal for Roma striker Umar Sadiq before their Europa League first qualifying round clash with FK Shkupi. (The Herald)

Callum McGregor says Moussa Dembele and Odsonne Edouard's strike partnership for Celtic will scare the living daylights out of Alashkert. (Scottish Sun)

Hibernian assistant coach Garry Parker is adamant that John McGinn will line up against Runavik in the Europa League this week unless Celtic make acceptable offer for the Scotland midfielder. (Scottish Daily Mail, print edition)

Tony Watt's last appearance in Scottish football was a six-month loan spell at Hearts in 2016-17

Celtic's Champions League opponents Alashkert have added fire to their strikeforce after signing a Brazilian, Jefferson Reis, who was sent off earlier this year for battering a ballboy. (Daily Record)

Bruno Alves has revealed he has yet to reach a financial agreement with Rangers before signing for Parma. (Scottish Sun, print edition)

Hearts manager Craig Levein plans to move Irish striker Conor Sammon and French midfielder Malaury Martin out of Tynecastle as soon as possible. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Former Rangers striker Andy Little is set to boost Dumbarton's bid to get straight back up to the Championship by signing a short-term deal this week. (Scottish Sun)

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright is looking for David Wotherspoon to play a central role this season after hailing his man of the match performance in a 2-2 pre-season draw with Aberdeen. (Courier)

Former Hamilton midfielder Ali Crawford has left Hearts after his trial period was brought to an end. (Edinburgh Evening News)

OTHER GOSSIP

Russell Knox catapulted himself into the reckoning for this year's Ryder Cup after pulling off a dramatic Irish Open victory at Ballyliffin. (Scotsman)

Russell Knox may have produced the result of the weekend by winning the Irish Open yesterday but Duncan Stewart refused to be overshadowed by his best friend, grabbing a few headlines of his own by winning the ASI Scottish Open Qualifier to secure a place in the main event, which begins in Gullane on Thursday. (Herald)