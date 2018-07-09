David Milinkovic: Hull City sign Genoa forward for undisclosed fee
- From the section Hull
Hull City have signed Genoa forward David Milinkovic for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.
The 24-year-old Serb scored six goals in 24 Scottish Premiership appearances during a loan spell with Hearts last season.
"David is a talented, skilful player and we're delighted that we've been able to bring him to Hull City," boss Nigel Adkins told the club website.
"He enjoyed a very good loan spell with Hearts last season."
