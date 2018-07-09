David Milinkovic: Hull City sign Genoa forward for undisclosed fee

From the section

David Milinkovic scored six goals for Hearts last season

Hull City have signed Genoa forward David Milinkovic for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 24-year-old Serb scored six goals in 24 Scottish Premiership appearances during a loan spell with Hearts last season.

"David is a talented, skilful player and we're delighted that we've been able to bring him to Hull City," boss Nigel Adkins told the club website.

"He enjoyed a very good loan spell with Hearts last season."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.