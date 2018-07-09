Besiktas interested in taking Swansea City forward Andre Ayew on loan

Forward Andre Ayew joined Swansea for the first time after four seasons in France

Besiktas are interested in signing Swansea City striker Andre Ayew on loan.

The Turkish club have made an enquiry over a season-long deal for the Ghana international.

Galatasaray are also believed to be keen to take the 28-year-old, who re-signed for Swansea from West Ham United for £18m in January 2018.

Ayew is thought to be among Swansea's higher earners and the club are open to the idea of letting him leave.

The striker failed to score in 12 appearances after joining for his second spell at the club, having left for West Ham in August 2016 following one season in south Wales.

Swansea have already turned down an offer from Fulham for his younger brother, Jordan, this summer.

The Championship side are also prepared to let striker Borja Baston leave this summer following talks over a loan move to Spanish La Liga side Deportivo Alaves.

Baston was Swansea's record signing when he joined from Atletico Madrid in August 2016 in a £15.5m deal but he struggled to make an impact at the Liberty Stadium, spending last season on loan at Malaga.

Winger Jefferson Montero is due to return to the club following the end of a loan spell in his native Ecuador with Emelec.

Montero is currently in Spain awaiting a visa to be granted, but Swansea do not expect any problems in him rejoining the club.

Swansea begin their pre-season fixtures with a trip to play League Two side Yeovil Town on Tuesday, 10 July.