Alashkert v Celtic

Moussa Dembele (right) could partner Odsonne Edouard up front for Celtic

BBC coverage

How to follow: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website

Brendan Rodgers may pair French strikers Moussa Dembele and Odsonne Edouard together as Celtic begin what could be the first of four Champions League qualifying rounds in Armenia.

Leigh Griffiths and Marvin Compper are not expected to feature having missed Saturday's friendly at Shamrock Rovers.

Captain Scott Brown faces a fitness test after being taken off at half-time during the 7-0 win with a knee issue.

Celtic have reached the group stage for the past two seasons.

In manager Rodgers' first season in Glasgow, the Scottish champions negotiated their way past Lincoln Red Imps, Astana and Hapoel Be'er Sheva, before finishing bottom of their group behind Barcelona, Manchester City and Borussia Monchengladbach.

They fared better last term, seeing off Linfield and Rosenborg before beating Astana again, then finishing third in the group stage to extend their run in Europe beyond Christmas, eventually succumbing to Zenit St Petersburg in the Europa League last 32.

This year they must negotiate four qualifying rounds in order to secure a lucrative group berth.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers: "In this competition you always have to respect every opponent that you play. Alashkert are a team who have won their domestic league for the last three seasons so we know they are a good team.

"We've analysed a number of their games. They are a team who play well in the transition. They have a striker who is fast and when they play from deep his speed makes it difficult for you. They play very compact.

"We know it will be a tough game for us, especially at this time of the season where we are only beginning our preparations and Alashkert are in the middle of their season.

"I think the weather is always going to play a big factor, the temperature back in the UK is hot just now but it's nowhere near as hot here."