MK Dons: Ryan Harley and Robbie Simpson join from Exeter City

Ryan Harley helped Exeter reach last season's League Two play-off final

MK Dons have signed attacking midfielder Ryan Harley and striker Robbie Simpson from Exeter City.

Harley, 33, began his career at Bristol City before joining the Grecians in 2011 and making over 200 appearances in two spells.

Simpson, also 33, was released by Exeter at the end of last season and joins MK on a short-term deal.

Both players will be reunited with manager Paul Tisdale, whose 12-year tenure at St James' Park ended in May.

"I've known the management team for a long time," Harley told the MK Dons website.

"I'm looking forward to playing for them again and linking up with a few of my friends. Hopefully it'll be a successful year."

Simpson added: "I can definitely bring some experience to the side, we have some really talented players and hopefully my experience can help to bring the best out of them.

"I'm a versatile, hard-working player who will look to make a big contribution in whatever way I can."

