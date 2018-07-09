Aron Gunnarsson: Cardiff City midfielder signs new contract

Aron Gunnarsson played in all three of Iceland's games at the 2018 World Cup

Iceland captain Aron Gunnarsson has signed a contract extension with Premier League newcomers Cardiff City.

The 28-year-old midfielder has signed a one-year deal with the Bluebirds, ending speculation about his future.

Gunnarsson, a member of Iceland's World Cup squad, had been out of contract having helped Cardiff secure promotion to the Premier League.

"It's taken a little while, but it's definitely been worth the wait," Gunnarsson said.

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock had said Gunnarsson was set to stay at the Cardiff City Stadium after announcing seven players had agreed new contracts on 6 July.

"I always wanted to stay and I told the gaffer that," Gunnarsson added.

"Even though I didn't say much in the news, I just wanted to do my job on the pitch.

"It's all coming together, with the players who have been around for a while signing new deals too."

Gunnarsson is Cardiff's longest serving player with more than 200 appearances for the Bluebirds since joining on a free transfer from Coventry City in July 2011.