West Bromwich Albion in talks to sign Swansea defender Kyle Bartley

Kyle Bartley spent the 2013-14 season on loan at Birmingham City, making 17 appearances and scoring three goals

West Bromwich Albion are in talks with Swansea City over a deal for centre-back Kyle Bartley.

The 27-year-old has been linked with moves to Birmingham City and Leeds United this summer.

Bartley has made just 38 appearances for Swansea since a £1m move from Arsenal in 2012.

He spent the 2015-16 season on loan at Leeds, returning to Swansea last summer only to see his campaign hit by injury.

Swansea have also received an enquiry from Russian Premier League side FC Krasnodar for centre-back Federico Fernandez.