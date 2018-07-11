Europa League - Qualifying First Round - 1st Leg
Hibernian19:45NSÍ Runavík
Venue: Easter Road

Hibernian v NSÍ Runavík

David Gray and Liam Fontaine against Brondby in 2016
Hibs beat Brondby 1-0 in their last European match two years ago, but lost the tie on penalties

On-loan goalkeeper Adam Bodgan is expected to start Hibernian's Europa League first qualifying round clash with NSI Runavik.

The Hungarian international is in line to play with a hand injury keeping Ofir Marciano on the sidelines.

John McGinn is also set to feature despite the current transfer interest in him, with Celtic having two bids rejected for the Scotland midfielder.

New signings Stevie Mallan and Florian Kamberi are available to Neil Lennon.

The Hibs boss will be forced to watch the match from the stands as he reaches the halfway point of a four-game European touchline ban incurred two years ago.

Rundown on Runavík

The Faroese have qualified 11 times previously for Europe, but arrive in the capital having lost every away game in Europe so far.

It is at home, at the 2,000 capacity Runavik Stadium, where they can cause problems. They managed a credible 0-0 draw with Fulham in 2011, and also defeated Linfield 4-3 three years ago.

Managed by Trygvi Mortensen, they finished fourth in Effodeildin last season. They currently lie fifth in the table after 15 games of the 2018 season.

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon: "It's always difficult playing teams who are well into their season, this is always a disadvantage the Scottish sides have.

"They come so early and the first competitive game is one of the most important for you.

"Last season in the top flight here was excellent so hopefully we can hit the ground running, but you just never know how these games are going to go. If we can play as well at this stage, we've got a good chance of prevailing.

"We have added to the squad and I'm very pleased, actually delighted, with players we've brought in, so they might need a little bit of time to bed in, but the core of the squad is still very strong."

