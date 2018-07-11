Rangers v FK Shkupi

Steven Gerrard takes charge of his first competitive Rangers game, while goalkeeper Allan McGregor could make his second debut for the club

BBC coverage

How to follow: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Defender Lee Wallace is injured and has not been included in the Rangers squad for the Europa League tie with Shkupi.

Graham Dorrans and Jordan Rossiter are both recovering well from injuries though the game will come too soon for both of the midfielders.

The club are still awaiting international clearance for African pair Lassana Coulibaly and Sadiq Umar, but hope to add both to the squad.

James Tavernier will captain the side after taking the armband from Wallace.

Summer signings Allan McGregor, Connor Goldson, Jon Flanagan, Nikola Katic, Scott Arfield and Ovie Ejaria could all make their competitive bows.

Rangers lost at this stage of the competition last season to Progres Niederkorn of Luxembourg, winning 1-0 at Ibrox but losing the decisive return leg 2-0.

FK Shkupi 'are very prepared'

Formed by a merger of Sloga Jugomagnat and Albarsa in 2012 following financial problems, Shkupi arrive in Glasgow for their maiden European foray.

They finished fourth in the Macedonian First Football League last season, 40 points behind champions Shkendija. It was their highest-ever finish in their third season in the top flight.

Coach Zekirija Ramadani, who is in his second spell in charge, took over earlier this year.

Wes Foderingham and James Tavernier cut frustrated figures after Rangers lost to Progres Niederkorn last season

He has bolstered the squad with five summer signings, with 23-year-old Brazilian Sergio Antonio De Luiz Junior signing a two-year deal just in time to be included in the Europa League squad. Muarem Muarem, Amir Bilal, Artan Veliu and Igor Aleksovski have also arrived.

Ramadani says he knows little about Rangers, but insists his squad are well prepared for a full house at Ibrox.

He told the FK Shkupi website: "We have made our preparations, but we do not know so much about the current team at Glasgow.

"We expect the game to be great. We will respect Glasgow, but we go to give the maximum.

"We spent 11 days in Bollu, Turkey, where we had very good conditions. We had a great time. I believe we are very prepared for Glasgow."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "We only have to go back 12 months to realise any opponent has to be respected. I'll echo what I've said to the players: it's about us and about getting our house in order. We're moving forward very quickly and taking giant strides.

"This'll be one of the easiest team talks I'll ever have to do. All I have to do is show them the faces from 12 months ago in the away leg and that's the team talk right there. If you're not ready to go and put that right, we have a serious problem here.

Steven Gerrard is preparing for his first competitive match as Rangers manager

"This team is not good enough to take their foot off the gas, so we need to go full throttle.

"This is the real one. I've been waiting a long time. The reception for a friendly [against Bury] was incredible. We had 41,000 turn up in summertime, during the World Cup, in one of the biggest games of the World Cup. They can be so powerful for this team, and can get us through certain situations."