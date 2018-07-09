BBC Sport Wales previews The New Saints' Champions League campaign as they take on Macedonian champions KF Shkendija in the first qualifying round.

The first leg takes place in Skopje, Macedonia, on Tuesday 10 July, before the return leg at Oswestry's Park Hall on Tuesday 17 July.

TNS have won the Welsh Premier League seven times in a row. They have gone on to reach the Champions League second qualifying round in each of the past three seasons but have never made the group stage.