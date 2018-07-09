Sunderland accept Swansea City bid for winger Joel Asoro

Swedish winger Joel Asoro made 29 appearances for Sunderland last season

Swansea have had a bid accepted for 19-year-old Sunderland winger Joel Asoro.

The Sweden Under-21 player has one year left on his current deal and it is believed a fee of around £2m is the price for the Black Cats to let him go.

Asoro joined Sunderland from Swedish side IF Brommapojkarna in 2015.

New Swansea manager Graham Potter is a long-time admirer of the player from his time in charge of Ostersunds FK and Asoro would be his first signing since becoming boss at the Liberty Stadium.

Asoro made 29 appearances for the Black Cats last season, scoring three goals.