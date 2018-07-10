Steven Taylor: Ex-Newcastle defender leaves Peterborough for New Zealand

Steven Taylor joined Peterborough on a two-year deal in July 2017 following his release by Ipswich

Defender Steven Taylor has left Peterborough United to join New Zealand club Wellington Phoenix.

The 32-year-old former Newcastle United centre-back made 51 appearances for Posh last season, scoring four goals.

Wellington play in the Australian A League, but finished next to bottom of the table in 2017-18.

"As soon as I was aware of the interest, I knew it was an opportunity that I couldn't pass up," Taylor told the Phoenix website.

Taylor played more than 250 games for Newcastle before spells with American club Portland Timbers and Ipswich, prior to joining Peterborough last summer.

"Steven is a significant signing for the football club in what we are trying to create," said Wellington head coach Mark Rudan. "He brings a huge amount of experience and strong leadership."

Details of Taylor's Wellington contract are undisclosed.

