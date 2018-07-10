BBC East Midlands Today hears how England manager Gareth Southgate lived up to his nice guy persona by getting behind Olympic and world champion swimmer Adam Peaty's charitable cause in Zambia at short notice.

Peaty's coach Mel Marshall, who has forged a friendship with Southgate through UK Sport's elite coaching programme, said his willingness to support their cause summed up how "humble" he is.

The hashtag #GarethSouthgateWould has gained momentum on social media during the World Cup, with an outpouring of affection for the England boss after he comforted distraught Colombia midfielder Mateus Uribe after his penalty shootout miss against the Three Lions in the second round.

