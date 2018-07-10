Yann Kermorgant: Striker terminates Reading contract by mutual consent

Yann Kermorgant was part of the Reading side beaten on penalties by Huddersfield in the 2017 Championship play-off final after a 0-0 draw

Yann Kermorgant has left Championship club Reading after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

The 36-year-old French striker had one year remaining on his deal at the Madejski Stadium.

Kermorgant scored 24 goals in 92 appearances during a two-and-a-half-year spell with the Royals after joining from Bournemouth in 2016.

Surgery on hip and groin injuries restricted him to 27 outings last season, and he only netted twice.

In March 2017, Kermorgant said he planned to retire from playing at the end of the 2017-18 season.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.