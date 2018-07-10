Alex Gilliead: Shrewsbury Town sign winger after Newcastle departure

Alex Gilliead becomes Shrewsbury Town's fourth signing of the summer transfer window

League One side Shrewsbury Town have signed former Newcastle United winger Alex Gilliead on a free transfer.

The 22-year-old, who scored twice in 48 appearances during a loan spell at Bradford City last season, was released by the Magpies earlier this summer.

Gilliead joined the Premier League club at the age of 16 but did not feature for the first team during his time at St James's Park.

He has agreed a two-year contract at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

