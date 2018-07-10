David Vanecek: Czech striker agrees January move to Hearts

Hearts boss Craig Levein has made 12 signings since the end of the season

Striker David Vanecek has signed a pre-contract with Hearts and will join the Tynecastle club in January 2019.

The 27-year-old has agreed a move to the Scottish Premiership when his deal with Czech top-flight FK Teplice expires in the new year.

Vanecek becomes the 12th summer signing made by Hearts boss Craig Levein, who remains hopeful the Czech could arrive in the current transfer window.

"I'm very pleased that David has agreed to join the club," Levein said.

"He's different from the other strikers we currently have and I'm looking forward to working with him.

"He's a target man and is very good in the air. His hold-up play is impressive as well and he'll be a great addition to the squad.

"As it stands he will join us in January. If we can get him in this window then great, but regardless of what happens, the important thing is that he has fully committed himself to Hearts."

Since joining Teplice in 2016, the 6ft 4in Czech has scored 19 goals in 64 games, netting 10 times last season.

His contract with Hearts will run until May 2020.

Levein has already acquired goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal, defenders Ben Garuccio and Peter Haring, utility man Bobby Burns, midfielders Jake Mulraney, Oliver Bozanic, Olly Lee and Ryan Edwards, as well as attackers Steven MacLean and Uche Ikpeazu, while Steven Naismith has returned to Hearts on loan from Norwich City.

American goalkeeper Kevin Silva is also on trial, but former Hamilton Academical midfielder Ali Crawford's trial period has ended.