Reece Burke: Hull City sign West Ham defender for undisclosed fee

Reece Burke scored once in 15 games for West Ham

Hull City have signed West Ham defender Reece Burke for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

Burke, 21, spent most of last season on loan in the Championship with Bolton, scoring once in 25 league appearances.

He is Hull's second signing this week after Genoa forward David Milinkovic joined on Monday.

"I've had a good chat with the head coach and I know that the club were really keen to bring me here," he told the Tigers' website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.