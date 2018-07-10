Anke Preuss: Liverpool Ladies sign Sunderland Ladies goalkeeper

Neil Redfearn (right) was appointed as Liverpool's new first-team boss in June

Women's Super League club Liverpool Ladies have signed German goalkeeper Anke Preuss from Sunderland.

Preuss, 25, has also played for German sides including Hoffenheim and Frankfurt, plus Verona Calcio of Italy.

"I am thrilled to be joining Liverpool and I'm really looking forward to meeting my new teammates," she told the Reds' club website.

"This was a fantastic opportunity that I could not turn down. I am confident that I can develop my game [here]."