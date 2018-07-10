Ali Crawford: Doncaster sign Hamilton midfielder on two-year deal

From the section

Ali Crawford scored 39 goals in his 11 years at Hamilton Academical

League One Doncaster Rovers have signed midfielder Ali Crawford from Scottish top-flight side Hamilton Academical.

The 26-year-old has penned a two-year deal at the Keepmoat Stadium and is manager Grant McCann's first signing since taking over last month.

Crawford spent 11 years at the Accies, playing more than 250 games.

"I am an attacking midfielder who likes to get on the ball and make things happen," Scot Crawford told the club website.

