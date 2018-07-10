Rangers: Lassana Coulibaly is Steven Gerrard's latest signing

Lassana Coulibaly has become Rangers' eighth signing of the summer

Rangers have signed midfielder Lassana Coulibaly on a season-long loan from French top-flight club Angers, subject to international clearance.

The 22-year-old becomes Steven Gerrard's eighth signing since becoming boss at Ibrox in May.

Coulibaly joined Angers in 2015 from fellow French outfit Bastia and has made 48 appearances for the club.

"I'm very happy to be here," Coulibaly, capped nine times for Mali, told Rangers TV.

"When my agent said that Gerrard is the head coach, I said, OK, no problem, and then I was happy to come and join this team.

"He can help me to develop my football. When he was at Liverpool, I grew up watching him.

"Rangers is a good team, I'd heard the name before Gerrard came in here. I don't watch the league, but I know about Celtic and Rangers in Scotland.

"I play midfield, I'm strong and physical and I can get the ball from the opponent for my team."

Coulibaly follows veteran goalkeeper Allan McGregor, full-back Jon Flanagan, centre-backs Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic, midfielders Scott Arfield and Ovie Ejaria, and winger Jamie Murphy - on a permanent deal after a successful loan spell - in joining Rangers.

Gerrard is also hopeful of adding Nigeria striker Sadiq Umar to his squad, with the Roma player arriving in Scotland on Monday for talks.