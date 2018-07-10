Tennai Watson: Reading defender joins AFC Wimbledon on loan

Tennai Watson becomes AFC Wimbledon's fourth signing of the summer transfer window

League One side AFC Wimbledon have signed Reading defender Tennai Watson on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old right-back has made seven first-team appearances for the Royals, all of which came during the 2016-17 campaign.

"Tennai is very athletic, very quick, and a good one versus one defender," Dons boss Neal Ardley said.

"He loves to get forward and make things happen and he fits the criteria of everything that we want."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.