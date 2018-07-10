Pawel Olkowski: Bolton Wanderers sign Poland international on two-year deal

Pawel Olkowski was a second-half substitute as Cologne beat Arsenal 1-0 in the Europa League in November 2017

Championship side Bolton Wanderers have signed Poland international right-back Pawel Olkowski on a two-year deal after he left German club Cologne.

The 28-year-old, who has won 13 caps for his country since his debut in 2013, made 64 appearances for Cologne.

"He attracted interest from a German and Italian club and we worked hard to get it done," boss Phil Parkinson said.

"He's played at the top level in Germany and his country, and has shown a real desire to come to England."

