Harry Wilson: Liverpool midfielder signs new deal with club

Harry Wilson has not played for Liverpool since his senior debut in the FA Cup in January 2017

Wales midfielder Harry Wilson has signed a new Liverpool deal, described as "long-term" by the club.

The 21-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Hull, where he scored seven goals in 13 Championship matches.

He won the first of his four Wales caps in 2013, at 16, and has made one substitute appearance for Liverpool.

"I think my short-term focus is to keep trying to impress the manager day in, day out in training," Wilson said.

"I feel if I do well enough here, everything else will take care of itself."