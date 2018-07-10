Sam Field: West Bromwich Albion midfielder signs new deal

Sam Field made 12 senior appearances for West Bromwich Albion last season

West Bromwich Albion midfielder Sam Field has signed a new contract to keep him with the Championship side until 2022.

The 20-year-old came through the Baggies' academy having been with the club since the age of eight.

He went on to make his first-team debut for the Hawthorns club in May 2016 and has since made 22 senior appearances.

"It's nice for it to be sorted and I can just concentrate on the future, which I'm looking forward to," he said.

Field continued: "Any time the club offers you a new contract, it's brilliant. It's always been an ambition of mine to play at The Hawthorns week in, week out and that's my aim next season.

"I'm just delighted the club have offered me a new deal and I'm grateful for that."