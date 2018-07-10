Jonny Smith: Tranmere Rovers sign winger on season-long loan from Bristol City

From the section

Jonny Smith is yet to make a senior appearance for Bristol City

Tranmere Rovers have signed winger Jonny Smith on a season-long loan from Championship side Bristol City.

Smith, 20, joined from Wrexham in 2016 and spent last season on loan at National League side AFC Fylde, scoring 10 times in 47 appearances.

"I'm delighted to bring Jonny in," boss Micky Mellon said.

"He's a local lad who had a really good season in the National League in 2017-18 and now this is a chance for him to play a level up."

