Paul Huntington: Preston North End defender signs new three-year deal

Paul Huntington made 46 appearances for Preston North End last season

Preston North End centre-half Paul Huntington has agreed a new three-year deal at Alex Neil's Championship club.

The 30-year-old has made almost 250 appearances for The Lilywhites since joining from Yeovil Town in July 2012.

"I am delighted it's been done and I can concentrate on football," he told the club website.

"I really enjoyed my first six years at this fantastic football club and I am looking to continue that - hopefully we can have another good season."

Huntington is the club's longest-serving current player.