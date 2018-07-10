Kirsty Pearce: Reading Women captain signs new deal at Women's Super League club

Kirsty Pearce found the net three times in 18 Women's Super League appearances last season

Reading Women captain Kirsty Pearce has extended her contract with the Women's Super League club.

The 31-year-old joined Reading from Portsmouth in 2014 and went on to captain the side to promotion to the top flight the following year.

Pearce scored three goals for the club in 18 Women's Super League appearances last season.

"I'm delighted to sign again for another season, I couldn't see myself anywhere else," she said.