Josh Debayo: Cheltenham Town sign defender after release by Leicester City

Josh Debayo made three appearances for Leicester City U23s last season

Cheltenham Town have signed defender Josh Debayo after he left Premier League side Leicester City at the end of last season.

The 21-year-old began his career with Fulham and also had a spell with west London rivals Chelsea before completing a move to Southampton in 2013.

Debayo went on to join Leicester in 2016 and spent two seasons with their Under-23 side before leaving in June.

The Nigerian is the club's ninth signing of the summer so far.

