Falkirk buy striker Dylan Mackin from Livingston

Dylan Mackin scored eight goals for Livingston

Falkirk have signed striker Dylan Mackin from Scottish Premiership newcomers Livingston for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old, who scored nine goals last season, has agreed a one-year contract with the Championship club.

Eight of his goals came in 21 appearances for Livi before he joined Brechin City on loan in January.

Falkirk manager Paul Hartley said: "He is a physical presence who will add a different dimension to our attack."

Mackin began his career with Motherwell and had spells on loan to Airdrieonians and Alloa Athletic before joining Livingston on a two-year deal last summer.

His transfer to Falkirk includes a sell-on clause for Livi should he command a fee in future.

More than half of Mackin's appearances for Livingston were as a substitute.

His departure follows the arrival of former Rangers striker Kenny Miller as player-manager.