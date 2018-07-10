Pre-season friendly: Yeovil Town 1-2 Swansea City

Swansea City signed Liverpool under-23 player Yan Dhanda on a two-year contract in May

New manager Graham Potter got off to a winning start as two late goals gave Swansea City a 2-1 win over Yeovil Town in their first pre-season friendly.

League Two outfit Yeovil had profited from slack defending to take a 25th minute lead through Jordan Green.

But the introduction of summer recruit Yan Dhanda transformed the game as both sides rung in the changes.

Dhanda scored with a low rasping drive after 77 minutes, before Matt Grimes' stunning injury time winner.

The game at Huish Park was Potter's first in charge since his recruitment from Ostersund following Swansea's relegation to the Championship.