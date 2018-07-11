Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Hearts, Forster

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard hopes to make Jake Cooper his tenth summer signing after launching a £3m bid for the Millwall defender. (Herald)

Lee Wallace has been left out of the Rangers squad for the Europa League tie with Shkupi. (Daily Record)

Hearts still hope they can sign Czech Republic striker David Vanecek this summer, despite agreeing a deal for the 27-year-old to join in January. (Daily Record)

Jozo Simunovic says he is in no rush to quit Celtic, despite interest from elsewhere, saying he wants to play in the Champions League. (Daily Record)

Carl McHugh has asked to be stripped of the Motherwell captaincy as he feels it has caused his form to suffer. Instead Peter Hartley will take the armband. (Daily Record)

Lee Wallace (right) could be on the way out of Rangers after losing the captaincy

Queen of the South manager Gary Naysmith is desperate to sign defender Michael Boyle, but says he faces a fight with "at least one other Championship club after him". (Daily Record - print edition)

Dumbarton are hoping to tie down striker Michael Paton for next season after he was released by Dunfermline. (Sun - print edition)

Clyde and Stenhousemuir are battling it out for the signature of ex-Aberdeen and Dundee United defender Paul Quinn. (Daily Record - print edition)

Hasim Bakar made a 15-hour round trip from Leicester to try and win a deal at Peterhead. (Daily Record - print edition)

Southampton are willing to listen to offers for former Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster.(Daily Mail)

OTHER GOSSIP

Andy Murray is convinced the decision to pull out of Wimbledon was a "great decision", and has avoided during more damage to himself. (Herald)

Scotland sevens boss John Dalziel had a late bid to include Edinburgh wing Darcy Graham in his Rugby World Sevens squad turned down by the pro team. (Scotsman)