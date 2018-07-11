Pitch installation delay forces Livingston to move League Cup ties to Prestonfield

Livingston's home ground will not be ready to host two Scottish League Cup group ties with Annan and Berwick

Livingston have been forced to move their Scottish League Cup ties with Annan Athletic and Berwick Rangers away from the Tony Macaroni Arena due to a delay in installing their new pitch.

The West Lothian club had expected to start work on the pitch on Tuesday.

Both fixtures will now take place at Prestonfield, home to East of Scotland League side Linlithgow Rose.

"This is an unfortunate situation, but one which is totally out of our hands at present," the club said.

Kenny Miller's men are due to host Annan Athletic on 21 July, with Berwick visiting seven days later.

They also face away games against Airdrieonians and Hamilton Academical in Group F.

The club hope to have the pitch installed in time for the first Scottish Premiership home fixture of the season against Kilmarnock on 11 August.

"We had expected the delivery of our new playing surface yesterday, and had the workforce on site ready to make a start," said Livingston in a statement on Tuesday.

"However, a delay with the manufacturers in the Netherlands meant this has had to be put back temporarily."