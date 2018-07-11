Xherdan Shaqiri: Liverpool in talks to sign Stoke midfielder

Media playback is not supported on this device Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri seals victory over Serbia

Liverpool are in talks to sign Stoke's Switzerland midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri and could trigger his release clause, believed to be more than £13m.

The 26-year-old scored against Serbia at the World Cup as Switzerland reached the last 16, where they lost to Sweden.

Shaqiri joined Stoke from Inter Milan in August 2015 for a club record fee of £12m.

He was the Potters' top scorer last season with eight goals as they were relegated from the Premier League.

In June, Shaqiri was reported as saying he wanted to leave Stoke and sign for a Premier League club.

Liverpool have already strengthened their squad this summer with the £39m signing of Monaco midfielder Fabinho and the arrival of Naby Keita from RB Leipzig.

