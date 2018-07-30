Scottish Championship 2018/19: Predict the final league table
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
The Scottish Championship looks to be wide open this season, with at least five sides harbouring legitimate title hopes.
Will Partick Thistle or Ross County reclaim their Premiership status? Or will Dundee United, Inverness Caledonian Thistle or Dunfermline claim the crown?
And what about the other end of the division?
Choose how you think the table will look in May and share your selections with your friends.
Scottish Championship table
How will the Scottish Championship table look at the end of the season? Place all 12 teams in your order, then share with your friends.