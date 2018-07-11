Mallik Wilks: Leeds United forward joins Doncaster Rovers on loan

Mallik Wilks made 24 appearances for Accrington during his loan spell last season

Doncaster Rovers have signed forward Mallik Wilks on a six-month loan deal from Championship side Leeds United.

The 19-year-old has only made one substitute appearance for Leeds, and last season spent time on loan with Accrington Stanley and Grimsby Town.

He told the Doncaster website that manager Grant McCann would get the best out of him.

"I see Doncaster getting promotion to the Championship and I want to play a part in that," Wilks added.

