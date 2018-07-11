Andriy Yarmolenko: West Ham sign Ukraine winger from Borussia Dortmund

From the section

West Ham have signed Ukraine winger Andriy Yarmolenko from Borussia Dortmund on a four-year deal.

The 28-year-old scored three goals in 18 appearances for the Bundesliga side after joining in August 2017.

He had previously spent 11 seasons with Dynamo Kyiv, scoring 137 goals in 339 competitive games for the Ukrainian club.

"West Ham is a big club with good fans and I am happy to come to play in the Premier League," said Yarmolenko.

More to follow.