SWPL: Edward Gallagher named interim head coach of Celtic Women

Edward Gallagher has been appointed interim head coach of Celtic Women during the mid-season break.

David Haley stepped down from the role last month after five years in charge, with the side sitting third in the Scottish Women's Premier League.

Haley led Celtic to the SWPL Cup final in May, but they were hammered 9-0 by Hibernian.

Gallagher has previously been manager of the Celtic development squad and the girls' academy.