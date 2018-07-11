Motherwell: Peter Hartley becomes club captain as Carl McHugh steps down

Peter Hartley will lead Stephen Robinson's Motherwell into the new season

Peter Hartley has been named captain of Motherwell, following Carl McHugh's decision to relinquish the role.

The defender, 30, joined the Steelmen on loan from Blackpool last summer, making the move permanent in January.

McHugh had been skipper since June 2017, but has opted to pass on the armband for the coming season with immediate effect.

"Peter was an obvious choice for me," said Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson.

"It's in his character, he's a natural born leader, he's loud and has total respect from the boys. Carl had that in a different way as he was quieter in how he conducted himself.

"Peter has that respect and I think he'll be fantastic for the football club."

Hartley has had spells in England's lower leagues with clubs such as Stevenage, Plymouth Argyle and Bristol Rovers.

He made 14 Motherwell appearances last term, scoring twice, as the Steelmen reached the final of the Scottish and Scottish League Cups, where they were beaten by Celtic on both occasions, and finished seventh in the Scottish Premiership.

Carl McHugh captained Motherwell last term

The club say 25-year-old midfielder McHugh and other senior players will support Hartley in his new role.

"What we've got this year is a group of older boys," Robinson continued. "If we have older boys, who I can speak to and ask their opinion, I can get a feel of what is needed and what's not in the dressing room.

"In terms of who will be leading the football club on the pitch, it will be Peter Hartley, backed up by a group of boys, including Carl, who can all step up to be captain."

Irishman McHugh, who has been with the Fir Park club for two seasons, added: "We're a close-knit squad and Pete has always been supportive of me as captain and I'll do the same for him.

"I know that Pete will go on to be a terrific captain of this football club."